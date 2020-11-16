Angeline Vanek

November 28, 1921 – November 16, 2020

Angeline Vanek, 98, of Norfolk, formerly of Howells, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk, with the Rev. Gregory Carl as the celebrant. The Mass was livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page. Interment was at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at Heun immediately following Mass. Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

Angeline was born Nov. 28, 1921, in West Point, Nebraska to Joseph and Theresa (Neesen) Renner. She married Stanley Vanek on May 4, 1954, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. They farmed south of Howells until his death in 1975. Angeline remained on the farm until 2015, when she moved to Norfolk. She resided at Countryside the last six months.

Angeline enjoyed embroidery, quilting, baking, gardening and canning and solving word search puzzles. She belonged to the Women's Club in Howells and the Ladies Guild at Heun. Her greatest joy the last few years was watching her great-grandchildren play.