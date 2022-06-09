Anita Flynn
February 12, 1941 - June 1, 2022
Anita Flynn, 81, of Schuyler, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 with 7 p.m. Rosary-Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday also at the chapel. Committal in Holy Cross Cemetery with lunch following in the church hall.
Anita was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Joseph and Gertrude (Stalp) Maresh. She graduated from Dodge High School and attended Wayne State Teacher's College. She lived in Omaha and worked for Mutual of Omaha. On April 15, 1961, she and Maurice Flynn were married in at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. They had a "true love affair" for 58 years. While raising her six children, Anita was very active in her church and community. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, taught CCD, sang in the choir and was a leader of the rosary. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, the Red Hats, PEO, PTA and Extension Club and the Schuyler Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She worked at the Benedictine Mission House, taught ESL classes and worked in special education at the high school. Anita was also a poll worker and volunteered for blood drives. She enjoyed water aerobics, attending all activities of her children and grandchildren and spending time with her numerous friends. Her friends and family will miss her smile and fun-loving spirit.
Anita is survived by her three daughters, Michele (Corey) Sindelar of Lincoln, Kelli (Hampton) Bargatze of Richmond, Virginia, and Jacki Flynn of Papillion; three sons, Mark Flynn of Schuyler, Mike Flynn of Omaha and Steve (Amy) Flynn of Omaha; three brothers, Francis Maresh, Jerry (Ruth) Maresh and Ronnie (Karen) Maresh, all of Dodge; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice in 2019; grandson, Michael Flynn; three nephews, James H. Flynn III, Pat Flynn and John Maresh; and a niece, Laura Flynn.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.