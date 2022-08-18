Anna Bourek

Anna M. Bourek

June 26, 1923 - August 11, 2022

Anna M. Bourek, 99, of Howells died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by some of her children at the family farm where she was born, in rural Stanton County.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Visitation was from 3-7 p.m. on Monday with a 3 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Anna was born June 26, 1923, to Henry and Mary (Schlautman) Ridder. She attended grade school at District 32 in Stanton County. On June 6, 1950, she married Jerry F. Bourek at St. Henry's Catholic Church in rural Howells. Anna was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells and the Christian Mothers organization in the parish. She worked as a CNA at the Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge from 1982 to 2000. Anna was a member of the Crafty Gals extension club and was active in the CHL Right to Life group. Anna was best known for her great love of her family and her Catholic faith. She also loved to bake, do embroidery, raise a garden and play board games with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her eight children, Raymond (Donna) Bourek of Howells, Fr. David Bourek of Lincoln, Wayne (Carol) Bourek of Dodge, Doris (John) O'Brien of Tilden, Virgil (Marian) Bourek of Farley, Iowa, Vernon Bourek of Howells, Lois (Jay) Jedlicka of Schuyler and Inez (John) Lund of Nashville, Tennessee.

She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; in addition to her brother, Delbert Ridder and sister-in-law, Marjorie Weise.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; granddaughter, Regina Lund; great-grandson, Luke Chytka; sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Richard Rupprecht; and brother, Henry Ridder, Jr.

Memorials may be directed to Howells Community Catholic School.

