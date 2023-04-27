Anton J. ‘Tony' Vrba

November 23, 1929 - April 19, 2023

Anton J. Vrba, Jr., "Tony," was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Schuyler, to Anton and Julia (Krcma) Vrba. He attended Fisher School (the pink school house) and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1947. He helped his dad on the farm and in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Korea in 1952 and was honorably discharged as staff sergeant in 1958. He then served six more years in the Army Reserves. Tony was a life member of the VFW and very proud of his service. He returned to the family farm and rented ground to get his start farming on his own. On June 27, 1956, he married Phyllis Kracl. After farming, they moved to town in 1992 where Tony worked as sexton of the Schuyler Cemetery for over 20 years. Tony saw to it that the flag flew at half-staff in the cemetery for the burial of any and all veterans. He represented Watertown Monument Company and sold monuments for 23 years. Phyllis died Sept. 5, 2005, and he lived alone at 622 Colfax. Tony was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.