Anton J. ‘Tony' Vrba
November 23, 1929 - April 19, 2023
Anton J. "Tony" Vrba, 93, of Schuyler, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl as officiant. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on Monday and continued Tuesday from noon – 2 p.m. Committal with military honors was in the Schuyler Cemetery. Refreshments followed at the funeral chapel.
Anton J. Vrba, Jr., "Tony," was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Schuyler, to Anton and Julia (Krcma) Vrba. He attended Fisher School (the pink school house) and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1947. He helped his dad on the farm and in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Korea in 1952 and was honorably discharged as staff sergeant in 1958. He then served six more years in the Army Reserves. Tony was a life member of the VFW and very proud of his service. He returned to the family farm and rented ground to get his start farming on his own. On June 27, 1956, he married Phyllis Kracl. After farming, they moved to town in 1992 where Tony worked as sexton of the Schuyler Cemetery for over 20 years. Tony saw to it that the flag flew at half-staff in the cemetery for the burial of any and all veterans. He represented Watertown Monument Company and sold monuments for 23 years. Phyllis died Sept. 5, 2005, and he lived alone at 622 Colfax. Tony was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
He is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Doug) Davis of Ceresco and Eileen (Steve) Johnson of Cambridge; one sister, Shirley Bair of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Chris Davis, April (Jeremy) Cardwell, Jay (Jordan) Johnson and Jackson (Justina) Johnson; and seven great-grandchildren, Brecksen and Mason Cardwell and Reeslyn, Wrigley, Ryer, Lincoln and Nolan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Vrba; great-grandson, Joshua Cardwell; and in-laws, John and Lottie Kracl.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.