Arlene Pokorny

Arlene M. Pokorny
January 30, 1928 – January 3, 2021
Arlene M. Pokorny, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 3, 2021.
Visitation was from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska. A Rosary will was at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. All current COVID-19 restrictions apply. Masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and a link will be available later in the day on Thursday at www.bmlfh.com
Arlene was born in Colfax County, Nebraska, on Jan. 30, 1928 to George and Clara (Blum) Michaels.
Arlene is survived by her children, Monica Snow of Dayton, Ohio, Michael (Joan) Pokorny of Lincoln and Mary Alice (Don) Johnson of Waverly; grandchildren, Chip Pokorny and Matt Pokorny of Lincoln, Jon (Jennifer Sugrue) Pokorny of Chicago and McKenzie (Jared) Clough of Lincoln; great-grandson, Ashton Clough; step-grandchildren, Michael (Donna) Martin and Erin (Jeff) Campbell; and step-great-grandchildren, Carson and Kyle Campbell and Ryland and Beckett Martin.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Robert “Bob” Pokorny; brothers, Leonard Michaels and Robert Michaels; and sister, Marilyn Sobeslavsky.
Memorials are suggested to Make-a-Wish Foundation or Matt Talbott Kitchen.