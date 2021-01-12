Arlene Pokorny

Arlene M. Pokorny

January 30, 1928 – January 3, 2021

Visitation was from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska. A Rosary will was at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. All current COVID-19 restrictions apply. Masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and a link will be available later in the day on Thursday at www.bmlfh.com