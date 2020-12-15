Arlene Wachal

Arlene Ann (Dubsky) Wachal

December 10, 1932 - December 7, 2020

Arlene Ann (Dubsky) Wachal, 87, of Schuyler, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2020, at CHI St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A family Mass of Christian Burial will be said for Arlene at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with burial in the Schuyler Cemetery. The Rosary and Mass will later be posted to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page and website. Her family encourages friends to leave their condolences on the funeral home website. A celebration of life for Arlene will be held at a later date.

In lieu of plants, flowers, and statues, memorials can be directed to the Wachal family for later designation.

Arlene was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Schuyler to Frank and Adella (Vacha) Dubsky. She married Matthew R. Wachal on Nov. 29, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler. They lived on the Wachal family farm west of Schuyler for 33 years before moving to Schuyler.