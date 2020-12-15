Arlene Wachal

Arlene Ann (Dubsky) Wachal
December 10, 1932 - December 7, 2020
Arlene Ann (Dubsky) Wachal, 87, of Schuyler, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2020, at CHI St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A family Mass of Christian Burial will be said for Arlene at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with burial in the Schuyler Cemetery. The Rosary and Mass will later be posted to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page and website. Her family encourages friends to leave their condolences on the funeral home website. A celebration of life for Arlene will be held at a later date.
In lieu of plants, flowers, and statues, memorials can be directed to the Wachal family for later designation.
Arlene was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Schuyler to Frank and Adella (Vacha) Dubsky. She married Matthew R. Wachal on Nov. 29, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler. They lived on the Wachal family farm west of Schuyler for 33 years before moving to Schuyler.
Arlene survived polio at the age of 16. As a teenager, she worked at Dubsky's IGA. She graduated from Schuyler High School. Later, she decorated many cakes for people and worked at Johnnies Steak House for 10 years. She worked at the Schuyler High School as the head cook for 25 years until her retirement in 2005. Matt and Arlene liked to travel and started the Happy Travelers Tour Company, which they ran from 1997-2009. Arlene's hobbies were crocheting, baking, reading and working puzzle books.
Arlene was baptized, received First Communion, confirmation and was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler. She belonged to the St. Mary's Guild then Women of Divine Mercy. In 1979, Matt and Arlene made a Cursillo weekend. After that, they worked for many weekends cooking for Cursillo.
Arlene is survived by daughter, Teri (Bill) Chromy of Linwood and their children, Annie (Josh) Akehurst, Kati (Sam) Settles, Billy (Nicki) Chromy, Julie (Tanner) Hoffman and Sarah (Cory) Kruse; son, Daniel Wachal of Schuyler; daughter, Marilynn (Tony) Vanek of Gretna and their children, Cindy, Mark and Brian Vanek; daughter, Donna (Kelly) Misek of Schuyler and their children, Kelly Jr. and Cory Misek; son, Matthew F. (Nida) Wachal of Schuyler; brother, Dennis (Donna) Dubsky of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, Matt, of almost 60 years, in 2010.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
