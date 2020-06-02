Barbara Hall
January 7, 1945-May 3, 2020
Barbara Hall, 75, of Chicago, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Barbara was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Bad Bevensen, Germany, to Helmut and Hildegard Koch. She attended the University of Heidelberg in Germany and received a degree in languages. She worked as a translator at the University. She lived in Fremont and Schuyler for more than 35 years before moving to Chicago.
Barbara loved her family and pets, discussing politics, knitting, eating chocolate, playing bridge and traveling.
Survivors include her daughters, Natalie Hall and Jennifer Hall of Roeland Park, Kansas; son, Stephen Hall of Chicago; and brothers, Jurgen and Wolfgang Koch, of Taunusstein-Hambach, Germany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, 5918 Broadmoor, Mission, KS 66202.
