Barbara Hall
View Comments

Barbara Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Hall

Barbara Hall

January 7, 1945-May 3, 2020

Barbara Hall, 75, of Chicago, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Barbara was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Bad Bevensen, Germany, to Helmut and Hildegard Koch. She attended the University of Heidelberg in Germany and received a degree in languages. She worked as a translator at the University. She lived in Fremont and Schuyler for more than 35 years before moving to Chicago.

Barbara loved her family and pets, discussing politics, knitting, eating chocolate, playing bridge and traveling.

Survivors include her daughters, Natalie Hall and Jennifer Hall of Roeland Park, Kansas; son, Stephen Hall of Chicago; and brothers, Jurgen and Wolfgang Koch, of Taunusstein-Hambach, Germany.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, 5918 Broadmoor, Mission, KS 66202.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News