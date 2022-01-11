Barbara Stark

Barbara A. Stark

January 14, 1961 - January 2, 2022

Barbara Ann (Bohaboj) Stark born in West Point, Nebraska, on Jan. 14, 1961, to Bohumil and Wilma (Cech)Bohaboj. She grew up helping on the family farm in rural Dodge County. Her unending love of ALL animals raised many generations both cats and dogs alike. She could often be found tending to all of her flowers outdoors as well as keeping her yard beautiful at all times. She married the love of her life, Roger Stark, on Aug. 24, 1979, in Columbus. They had four children over the course of their 42-plus years of marriage. Her two grandchildren, Carson and Luke, were her absolute pride and joy. Her love of children also extended into her 20-plus year career at Schuyler Middle School as a paraeducator. Early on her career, she worked as a CNA at Schuyler Nursing Center, where she cared for countless residents providing gracious nursing care during her 24-plus years in health care. She was an inspiration to all; so much so that her eldest son Josh went on to become an RN, getting his early start in nursing working alongside her at SNC, as well as numerous other members of the health care community. Her devout Catholic faith formed the foundation for a strong yet compassionate woman. She enjoyed teaching CCD for numerous years at Divine Mercy Parish. She often loved listening to her polka music as well as attending auctions around the area. Her love of cooking/baking as head of household were evident, as she always had something for her family to enjoy. She made herself available, without any questions asked, to all those in need (with both old and new friends alike).