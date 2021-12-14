Betty Henggeler

February 23, 1949 – December 11, 2021

Betty Henggeler, 72, of Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, as the result of her battle with the COVID-19 virus. Betty has joined her mother, Emily Knapp, in death. Emily passed on Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 94 at David Place in David City.

Following Betty's wishes she has been cremated. Due to her battle with COVID, Betty's family encourages everyone in attendance for the visitation and the mass please wear a face mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

A memorial mass of Christian Burial for Betty Henggeler and Emily Knapp will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Family greeting friends will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m., all at St. Mary's.

Lunch will follow mass at St. Mary's Social Hall and burial of ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page beginning 10 minutes prior to service facebook.com/SvobodaFH/

Betty Jane was born on Feb. 23, 1949, to Lumir and Emily (Juva) Houdek in Clarkson, Nebraska. Betty graduated high school from Clarkson and received formal training as a nurse. Through her sister Janet, Betty met Ronald P. Henggeler and they later married on Jan. 3, 1970, at. St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. After marriage Betty took on the role of running the homestead and taking care of their five children.

Betty devoted much of her life to helping people, from raising five children and attending all of their sporting events to volunteering at the senior center and delivering meals on wheels. Later in life Betty also took care of her mother Emily, and would take her to appointments and assist with day-to-day activities. She was very devoted to her church and helped to teach religious education classes, lead many rosaries, and helped wherever needed at church. Betty loved gardening and took great pride in her vegetable gardens and its produce, she enjoyed spending time at the Benedictine Mission house, and also loved spending time with the Betty's Club.

Betty is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ron of rural Schuyler; her children: Theresa (George) Langabeer of Omaha; Keith (Sandra) Henggeler of Schuyler; Rhonda (Clement) Wiederholt of Maryville, Missouri; Anne (Randy) Gerdes of Leshara; and Sandra “Mogi” (Christopher) Schuster of Sherman, Texas; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers: Dennis Houdek of Lincoln; and Donald Houdek of Schuyler; sister, Janet (Earl) Koch of Norfolk; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Steve Knapp, sister Arlene Houdek and grandson Carson Schuster.

Memorials can be directed towards the Schuyler Rescue Squad or the Servants of the Heart of the Father.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.