Betty Lou Coufal
March 24, 1933 - May 16, 2021
Betty Lou Coufal (Phillippe), 88, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
A graveside service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Schuyler Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. Masks are required for those attending visitation. A lunch will be held at the Schuyler Golf Club following the service.
Betty was born on March 24, 1933, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Clyde and Bessie (McNew) Phillippe. She was one of nine children. She graduated from high school in Fremont. On Nov. 6, 1952, Betty married the love of her, life Edward “Ed” John Coufal, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Betty and her husband Ed farmed in the Linwood area, where they raised three sons. Betty and her husband cared deeply for each other and dedicated their lives to ensuring a successful future for their children.
Betty enjoyed cooking, tending to her flower garden, watching tennis and the Triple Crown Horse events, and spending time with her husband. She always made sure that she and Ed attended every wrestling match and event that their children participated in. Betty also loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time baking and crafting with them.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steve (wife Cindy) Coufal, Larry Coufal and Tom (wife Tracy) Coufal; grandchildren, Jessica Coufal (husband Nick Olson), Rachael Coufal (husband Cody Bruechert), Matthew (wife Deana) Coufal, Tarl Coufal and Zach Coufal; and great-grandchild, Jameson Edward Bruechert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Coufal in 2011; her infant son, Phillip John Coufal; her parents; her brothers, Elmer Phillippe, Estel Phillippe, Willis Phillippe, Clyde Jr Phillippe and Donald Phillippe; and her sisters, Virginia Christensen, Gladyese Gilligan and Marilyn Skinner.
Memorials are suggested to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements.