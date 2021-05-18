Betty Lou Coufal

March 24, 1933 - May 16, 2021

Betty Lou Coufal (Phillippe), 88, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

A graveside service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Schuyler Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. Masks are required for those attending visitation. A lunch will be held at the Schuyler Golf Club following the service.

Betty was born on March 24, 1933, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Clyde and Bessie (McNew) Phillippe. She was one of nine children. She graduated from high school in Fremont. On Nov. 6, 1952, Betty married the love of her, life Edward “Ed” John Coufal, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Betty and her husband Ed farmed in the Linwood area, where they raised three sons. Betty and her husband cared deeply for each other and dedicated their lives to ensuring a successful future for their children.