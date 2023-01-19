Bobby Dubbs

Bobby Dean Dubbs

July 11, 1940 - January 11, 2023

Bobby Dean Dubbs, 82, of Wood River, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

Mr. Dubbs' family received friends at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Bobby Dean Dubbs was born July 11, 1940, at Grand Island to Gerald and Bernice (Rathman) Dubbs. He grew and received his education in Wood River graduating from Wood River High School.

He entered the U.S. Army Reserve in January of 1960 and was honorably discharged in December of 1965.

Mr. Dubbs worked in the meat packing industry for the majority of his working years, retiring from Schuyler Pack.

Bobby loved golfing, fishing, partaking in his grandkids activities, and enjoyed his casino trips.

Survivors include three sons, Kevin Dubbs of North Bend, Brian and Maria Dubbs of Fremont and Daniel and Stephanie Dubbs of David City; one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Rob Krueger of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy L. Dubbs; his parents, Gerald and Bernice Dubbs; and brother, Gary Dubbs.

Memorials are suggested to Wood River Fire & Rescue.

