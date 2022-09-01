Carol Kaspar

October 14, 1943 - August 25, 2022

Carol Kaspar, 78, of Schuyler, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Federated Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Carol Ann Kaspar was born on Oct. 14, 1943, in West Point, Nebraska, to Alvin and Doris (Schlake) Luedtke. She attended school in Wisner and West Point before leaving school to become a nanny in Pender, Nebraska. In 1962, Carol moved to Columbus to work at Becton Dickinson, where she was employed for 40 years. In 1963, Carol was united in marriage to Adolph Jindra and the couple had a daughter, Genene.

Carol met Bob Kaspar in 1980 and the couple lived in Columbus until 2006, when they moved to Schuyler. After a very long engagement, the couple were married on April 25, 2007, at St. John's Lutheran Church – Shell Creek in rural Columbus, and two families became one. This made Carol very happy.

Carol was a member of the Federated Church, American Legion, VFW and Eagles' Club Auxiliaries. She enjoyed her flower garden, especially her rose bushes. Carol enjoyed the many bus trips with her sisters and their husbands to Husker games, gambling outings and getting together with her sisters of course on free pie Wednesday at Village Inn. She enjoyed all the BD girls breakfast gatherings and meeting with her birthday group.

You would think she loved sports, dance and plays as she never missed the chance to go to a One Act play or community theater play, to a DACO game, Legion ballgame, track meet, basketball game, wrestling meet, volleyball game, a dance recital and even many stock car races. But in fact, it was the love that Carol had for her grand and great-grandkids and would not want to miss out on anything and everything that they were doing or involved in. Her greatest joy was her family, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was there to cheer them on. Carol always put others first and regardless of her circumstances, when asked how she was doing, her reply was always, “I'm fine!”

Carol is survived by her daughter, Genene (Dan Johnson) Hansen; son, Randy (Anita) Kaspar; son, Chris (Kim) Kaspar; daughter, Tracy (Cindy) Kaspar; grandchildren, Trent (Abbie) Dohmen, Kylie (Aaron) Spenner, Aleasha Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Brittany Kaspar, Miranda (Dylan) Micek, Colby (Acacia Karakatsanis) Kaspar and Sydney Kaspar; great-grandchildren, Adlee Dohmen, Tyen Dohmen, Dawson Woodring, Brynnlee Spenner, Ellie Micek and Sylas Micek; sisters, Sandy (Kenny) Stromquist, Sue Palm and Karen Miserez; sister-in-law, Darlene McCray; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Doris Luedtke; husband, Robert “Bob” Kaspar; great-grandson, Cruz Spenner; brother, Ron (Carol) Luedtke; parents-in-law, Elden and Mabel Kaspar; and brothers-in-law, LeRoy Miserez, Jim Palm and Don McCray.

