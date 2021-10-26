Carolyn Cech

October 27, 1941 – October 18, 2021

Carolyn Cech, 79, of Clarkson, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Butler County Healthcare Center in David City, Nebraska.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church. Interment was in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Carolyn Ruth Cech was born Oct. 27, 1941, on the family farm south of Clarkson to John and Alfreida (Balzer) Herling. She attended Colfax County Rural School and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1959. Carolyn obtained her teaching degree from Wayne State College. She taught school in Dodge and rural Richland prior to her marriage.

On Jan. 3, 1970, Carolyn was united in marriage to Jerome Cech at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in rural Heun, Nebraska. The couple lived and farmed south of Clarkson.

Carolyn was a member of the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. She loved spending time with her grandchildren playing cards, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and canning. Carolyn never met a stranger.

Survivors include her son, Jerome and Pam Cech, III of Clarkson; son, Roy and Brenda Cech of Dodge; daughter, Dawn (Roger) Brabec of Clarkson; daughter, Laura (Ryan) Ruskamp of Dodge; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Lambert (Charlotte) Herling of Clarkson, Joan Wachal of Schuyler, Dennis Herling of Clarkson and Bob (Mary) Herling of Schuyler; and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alfrieda Herling; husband, Jerome Cech on March 5, 2016; brother, John Herling; sister, Betty (Jim) Vondruska; three infant siblings; brother-in-law, Dennis Wachal; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Herling.

Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge, Nebraska, is assisting the family with the arrangements.