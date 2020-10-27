Carolyn Korecky

November 22, 1941-October 19, 2020

Carolyn Korecky, 77, of Schuyler, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant, at the Divine Mercy Parish St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler. A visitation prior to Mass will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Another visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary for Knights of Columbus and the parish. Visitation committal will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at Schuyler Golf Club. Memorials in care of the family for future designation