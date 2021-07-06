Carolyn Peters

March 15, 1946 – June 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation was held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m., all held at St. Augustine's. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine Social Hall.

Carolyn Mae (Oborny) Peters was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 15, 1946, to Stanley and Sylvia (Fendrick) Oborny. She attended grade school in rural Colfax County and graduated from Schuyler High School with the class of 1964. Following high school, she worked for Vishay-Dale Electronics in Columbus, Nebraska. On Aug. 19, 1967, Carolyn married her high school sweetheart Larry Peters at Wilson Catholic Church in rural Colfax County; they were married for 53 years. After they married, while Larry finished college in Lincoln, Nebraska, she worked for the State of Nebraska Tax Division. After Larry's graduation they moved to Des Moines, Iowa, for two years and then in 1970 moved back to Schuyler, Nebraska. After deciding to build their own home in 1978, Carolyn became Larry's number one helper during the building of their home. Starting in 1980, she worked as a paraeducator in the Schuyler school system for 12 years before retiring to spend more time with family.