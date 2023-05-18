Charles ‘Charlie' E. Beebe
Age 92
Charles "Charlie" E. Beebe, 92, of Scotia, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia, Nebraska. Inurnment with military honors will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Pastor Arsene Lumani will be officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotia EMT's or the donor's choice.
More details will follow.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.