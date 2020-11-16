Clarence Eikmeier

On Nov. 8, 1956, he married Anna Mae Minarick at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Snyder, Nebraska. Following their marriage, they moved to Omaha where Clarence worked for the 7-UP Co., prior to returning to Dodge in 1958 and taking over the family farm. During his farming career, he raised crops and livestock. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and held various offices in Colfax County. For many years, he was a dealer for Vigortone Ag Products and Stine Seed Co. In his younger years, he was an avid softball player in the Highway 91 league. During this time and into his 80s, he was an active bowler for the Olean COF team. In 2010, after 52 years on the farm, Clarence and Anna Mae retired and moved into Dodge.

Clarence was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church at Olean. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1737 for 75 years and held the position of Chief Ranger for 26 years. He served as Trustee of the State COF Court. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5439, Howells, Nebraska.