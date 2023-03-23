Clarine Loseke

March 15, 1934 - March 17, 2023

Clarine Loseke, 89, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private services will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home with interment in Schuyler Cemetery. Public visitation is on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Born to John and Lucy (Wemhoff) Rist on March 15, 1934, in Humphrey, Nebraska, she graduated from St. Francis High School. She married Leland Loseke on Feb. 4, 1956. From that union came four children.

Clarine was rooted in her faith and lived to serve her family. She worked for many years at the USDA Farm Service Agency in Colfax County and The Schuyler Sun and was devoted to their family farm northwest of Schuyler.

Survivors include daughters, Lynette (Dr. William) Singer of Omaha and Becki (Darren) Zanardi of Schuyler; son, Kurt (Kari) Loseke of Blair; grandchildren, Suzanne Singer, Emily Singer, Sarah Singer, Regan (Nick) Krueger, Logan Zanardi, Kelsey Loseke and Kendra Loseke; great-grandchildren, Bryce Krueger and Penelope Krueger; sister, Vicki Preister of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Delores Rist of Humphrey.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leland; daughter, Christine; parents, John and Lucy; brother, Clem Rist; sister, Geraldine (Leonard) Wiese; and brother-in-law, Larry Preister.

Memorials can be directed to Columbus Community Hospital Hospice for CCH Hospice House.

