× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie (Bogner) Ingle

October 9, 1946-June 14, 2020

Connie (Bogner) Ingle passed away June 14, 2020, at her home in the Seattle area.

A family memorial service was held June 18, with burial in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

Connie graduated from Schuyler High School in 1964 and worked in Omaha where she met her husband, Ron Ingle. They married in 1969, and moved to Washington in 1999. Connie was enjoying retirement with Ron, especially admiring the view of Mt. Ranier, clearly visible from their patio.

Connie is survived by her husband, Ron; one son, Ken (Rachel) Ingle of Missoula, Montana; four grandchildren: Rebecca, Chris, Matthew and Daniel; one sister, Sandy (Dave) Clapper of Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers: Tom (Carol) Bogner of Phoenix, Jeff Bogner of Green Valley, Arizona and Steve (Sandra) Bogner of Plattsmouth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edith Bogner.

To send flowers to the family of Connie Ingle , please visit Tribute Store.