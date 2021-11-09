Daniel Jakub

November 12, 1948 – November 4, 2021

Daniel Jakub, 72, of Schuyler, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Fr. Gerald Leise officiated. Military honors were provided by VFW Hespen Mitchell Post #4836. Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Remembering his servant heart, love of his family, faith and country is what comes to mind when you recall the legacy of Dan Jakub.

Dan was a dedicated father to his three children, Chris, Dwayne and Jenni. Always coaching, mentoring and never missing an event. His grandchildren -- Carissa, Connor, Camryn, Elliot, Megumi, Charles, Oliver, Emelia, Noah and Jonah -- enjoyed this same dedication from Grandpa Jakub.

The loyalty Dan committed to his faith and his family was also evident in his 47-year career with Cargill, preceded by his patriotism and service to the armed forces. Dan served his country in Vietnam and continued his dedication to the military through his volunteer work throughout his life. One of his proudest memories was being chosen for the Vietnam honor flight.

Dan was born to Mildred L. (Hula) Jakub and Edward Paul Jakub in David City, Nebraska, on Nov. 12, 1948. He grew up on the farm in Brainard with his siblings Sharon, Leon and Dale.

After honoring his country by serving in Vietnam, Dan returned to Schuyler and married Kathleen Plasek, of David City. Dan and Kathy made a home and raised their three children in Schuyler, Nebraska, instilling work ethic, pride of country and faith as a guide for life.

Later in life, Dan met his best friend and wife of 20 plus years, Sally Mevert Jakub, and married on March 4, 2000. Sally and Dan have enjoyed adventures including their annual trip to Nashville, never missing a local country music concert and trips all over Kansas and Nebraska to see their family. Dan never got enough of Sally's cooking and Sally in turn never had a dirty car! The life they shared, blending both of their families seamlessly is treasured by all that knew and loved them.

Our fond memories include Dan's love of the Huskers, he was always a loyal fan! He had great interest in the weather and considered himself an amateur meteorologist. He was a talented horseshoe marksman back in the day with numerous trophies from tournaments across Nebraska. If you ever needed to know the current gas prices, Dan was the person to ask! Dan's servant heart will truly be missed.

Their family members include wife, Sally; brother, Leon (Geri) Jakub of Brainard; children, Christopher Jakub, Dwayne (Stephanie) Jakub all of Wichita, Kansas, Jenni Demeray (Chris) Polacek of David City, Ryan (Tomomi) Reeson of Scribner, Todd (Jennie) Reeson of Omaha and Chad (Ryleigh) Reeson of Elkhorn; mother-in-law, Norma Schlickbernd of West Point; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends throughout the community.

Dan's beloved family members; mother and father; brother, Dale; sister, Sharon; and father-in-law, Harold Schlickbernd preceded him in death.

Memorials can be directed towards family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.