Darlene Urbanek

February 25, 1935 – November 6, 2021

Darlene Urbanek, 86, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with family present. Committal will be in Schuyler Cemetery.

Darlene was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Colfax County to Rudolph and Libbie (Jura) Richtig. She attended rural Colfax County schools, graduated from Clarkson High School and later attended summer school at Wayne State Teachers College. On June 1, 1957, she married Robert Urbanek at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. They lived in Stanton for a while where they both taught school; she in a country school and Robert at the high school. In 1959, they moved to Schuyler, Robert teaching at Schuyler High School and Darlene in rural Colfax County.

Darlene especially loved flowers and had a green thumb. She had flowers in the house and outside in the yard. Every vacant spot was filled with flowers. She also enjoyed Czech meals and Czech music. She and Robert attended at least one dance a week.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Schuyler; brother, Richard (Dorothy) Urbanek of Clarkson; a niece; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one nephew, Keith Urbanek.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.