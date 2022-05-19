Darryl Mentzer

Darryl Lee Mentzer

April 20, 1934 - April 13, 2022

Darryl Lee Mentzer passed away of natural causes on April 13, 2022, at his home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, just seven days short of his 88th birthday.

Graveside services will be at Schuyler Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on May 20 with family and friends welcome. His ashes will rest at the foot of his father.

He was born in Schuyler, Nebraska, on April 20, 1934, to T.R. (Bill) and Helen Mentzer. He and his younger sister Diane were raised in Schuyler among a large extended family.

After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radar man aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Ticonderoga during the Korean War. With two years of service aboard ship, he was honorably discharged and returned to Schuyler where he married Norma Jean Honcik of neighboring Howells.

New working opportunities took him and Norma outside the area but after two short years they returned with two small children to make their long term home in Fremont, where they raised their two sons William (Bill) and Kevin.

Darryl worked at Hormel Meat Packing Plant for a few years then as a Fremont firefighter. He received numerous awards and profiles in the local media for his firefighting and lifesaving service. On “off-days” firefighting he was a home painter and cabinet finisher. He was an independent contractor and worked for many years with Elmer Gitt Painting.

He retired from public service as a firefighter in Fremont, Nebraska, shortly after he and Norma became empty nesters, whereby they moved to Fremont, California, where he spent a second career of 19 years as an industrial painter and coatings specialist at the Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Lab.

Retirement gave him and Norma another chance to move so they returned to Fremont, Nebraska. After a few years in Fremont they divorced and he went full-time to his favorite fishing spot, Bull Shoals, Arkansas - the world famous trout fishing capital.

He was not all work and no play. During his time in Fremont, he spent much of his time outside work with his family. Bill and Kevin were active boys and he participated with them in many activities including scouting, hunting and Indian artifacts archeology adventures.

He was probably best known of his endless list of ever changing hobbies and pastimes. His hobbies ranged from water dowsing, local Native American archeology history including local adventures scouting settlements and burial grounds. He loved Wild West cowboy//gunslinger history. He also enjoyed hunting. And of course his primary lifelong pastime of FISHING.

He is survived by his two sons, Bill (Twyla) of Fremont and Kevin of Pasadena, California; grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan of Granby, Colorado; sister, Diane (Harris) Harvey of Brunswick, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the Mentzer family with arrangements.