Dave Yosten

August 7, 1936 – November 1, 2021

Dave Yosten, 85, of Schuyler, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Schuyler with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the church. Committal with Military Honors in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch in St. Mary's Social Center following the committal

Dave was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to William and Helen (Dvorak) Yosten. He graduated from Clarkson High School and served in the United States Navy. On June 5, 1958, he married Norma Novak at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They lived and farmed near Clarkson and moved to Schuyler in 1990. Dave was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Catholic Workmen and had served on the board of Schuyler Hospital. He loved all sports and attended all activities of his children and grandchildren. Dave loved travelling with Norma but always loved returning to the farm, which was his calling.

Dave is survived by his two daughters: Cindy Yosten of Schuyler; and Kelly (Michael) Huntsman of Waukee, Iowa; two sons: Chris (Cindy) Yosten of Schuyler; and Russ (Tricia) Yosten of Clarkson; 10 grandchildren: Kris (Spencer) Schmitz, Jenny Svoboda, Dee Dee (Taylor) Buchholz, Brandon (Mandy) Yosten, Brian (Kelsey) Yosten, Matt Huntsman, Katie Hunstman, Emily Yosten, Jon Yosten and Mitch Yosten; and eight great-grandchildren: Eli,Bridger and Austin Schmitz, Cayden and Avery Yosten, Briggs Buchholz, Lucas Yosten and Addisen Buchholz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; parents; son-in-law, Blaine Larson; and brother-in-law, Dennis and Margaret Novak.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.