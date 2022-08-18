David Thompson

David L. Thompson

July 4, 1940 - February 15, 2022

David L. Thompson, 81, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home in Schuyler.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Lunch in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Committal will be held at a later date.

Dave was born July 4, 1940, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, to Ivan L. and Virginia (Bowers) Thompson. He graduated from Sioux Rapids High School in 1958 and attended Mankato Commercial College for four years. On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Joann Kessler in Lewison, Minnesota. He farmed near Sioux Rapids for 23 years, moved to Madison, Nebraska in 1986 and finally to Schuyler in 1999. Dave was a food inspector in Madison and Schuyler for 32 years and after retiring, worked as a security guard for Ag Tac in Schuyler. Dave loved spending time with his family and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler. He and Joann also enjoyed delivering meals for the Colfax County Senior Center.

He is survived by his wife, Joann of Schuyler; children, Shawn (Andy) Davidson of Schuyler, Gregg L. Thompson of Norfolk, Bradley (Becky) Thompson of Sioux City, Iowa; two grandchildren, Megan Davidson and Hunter Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel L. Thompson and David L. Thompson; and a brother, Mark E. (Candy) Thompson of Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara E. Sundberg; and a nephew, Brett Sundberg.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.