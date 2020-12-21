Dean Cudaback

November 8, 1935 – December 15, 2020

Dean was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Ericson, Nebraska, to Raymond and Nellie (Thomas) Cudaback. They moved to Genoa when Dean was 2-years-old. He attended school in Genoa until enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1956. He was stationed in Alaska and later in Las Vegas. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Nebraska. On Sept. 29, 1964, he married Caroline Havlovic in Columbus, Nebraska. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Jeffrey. Dean worked as a Park Ranger for the Lincoln Police Department from 1964-1971. He then drove truck for several years. Dean enjoyed NASCAR, horse racing and an occasional trip to the casinos. He especially loved time spent with the grandchildren, as well as hunting, fishing and golf.