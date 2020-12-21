Dean Cudaback
November 8, 1935 – December 15, 2020
Dean Cudaback, 85, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Jerry L. Kracl, officiating.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday. Military honors will be immediately following the service.
Dean was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Ericson, Nebraska, to Raymond and Nellie (Thomas) Cudaback. They moved to Genoa when Dean was 2-years-old. He attended school in Genoa until enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1956. He was stationed in Alaska and later in Las Vegas. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Nebraska. On Sept. 29, 1964, he married Caroline Havlovic in Columbus, Nebraska. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Jeffrey. Dean worked as a Park Ranger for the Lincoln Police Department from 1964-1971. He then drove truck for several years. Dean enjoyed NASCAR, horse racing and an occasional trip to the casinos. He especially loved time spent with the grandchildren, as well as hunting, fishing and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline of Schuyler; two sons, Douglas (Tammy) Cudaback of Beatrice and Jeffrey Cudaback of Bellwood; five granddaughters, Brittany, Abby, Jess, Josie and Jerri; and a great-grandson, Calvin Cudaback; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eugene and Ronald.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.