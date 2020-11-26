Dennis Dostal

Dennis and Helen were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church at Tabor until the church's closing. He was very active in the Howells American Legion and had proudly served as a member for over 50 years. Dennis loved working on the family farm, watching and feeding the wildlife, and attending and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities. He loved reading books to expand his knowledge on different subjects, he loved reading western books, listening to AM Radio and to Monogram Money. Dennis also enjoyed learning about his Czech heritage, which he was very proud of.