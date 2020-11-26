Dennis Dostal

Dennis L. Dostal
November 4, 1937 – November 13, 2020
Dennis L. Dostal, 83, of Howells, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, Fr. Stan Schmit officiating. Visitation with no family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a vigil service held at 7 p.m., all at the church. Masks are strongly encouraged for the vigil service and the Mass, and families will be seated by their households. Burial, with military honors by American Legion Albin Folda Post #155, will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at Tabor. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dennis Louis Dostal was born on Nov. 4, 1937, on the Dostal family homestead just south of Tabor to Louis A. and Anna K. (Uhlik) Dostal. He received his early education from the rural Colfax County Country School and graduated from Howells High School in 1955. Dennis enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 28, 1961, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1963. On Sept. 7, 1965, Dennis married Helen Humlicek at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, the couple made their home on the farm southeast of Howells. In addition to farming Dennis worked at Petricek Hardware, Wagner Well, The Howells Ballroom, and Behlen Manufacturing.
Dennis and Helen were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church at Tabor until the church's closing. He was very active in the Howells American Legion and had proudly served as a member for over 50 years. Dennis loved working on the family farm, watching and feeding the wildlife, and attending and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities. He loved reading books to expand his knowledge on different subjects, he loved reading western books, listening to AM Radio and to Monogram Money. Dennis also enjoyed learning about his Czech heritage, which he was very proud of.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Mrs. Jeff) Wordekemper of Indianola, Nebraska, and Donna (Mrs. Jay) Salzman of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Steven (Denise) Dostal of Howells; grandchildren, Robert, Alex, and Matthew Salzman; Miranda Wordekemper; and Kylie and Mason Dostal; sister-in-law Bernadine Humlicek of Norfolk, Nebraska; brother-in-law Eddie Jr. (Margaret) Humlicek of Linwood, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen in 2008; two grandchildren, Shelby Lynn and Austin Tyler Wordekemper; sister, Agnes (Rudy) Buresh; sister-in-law, Ann (Jerry) Voboril; nephew Edward Voboril; and brother-in-law Adolph Humlicek.
Memorials can be directed towards Tabor Cemetery, Howells American Legion Albin Folda Post #155, or Curing Cancer with Clubs.
