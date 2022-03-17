Dennis Mach

Dennis Adolph Mach

Age 84

Dennis Adolph Mach, 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place at Linwood Hill Cemetery near Linwood, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Mike (Marcella) Mach, Russell (Patty) Mach, Robert (Christie) Mach, Donald Lewis, Jr. and fiancée Lori, Russell (Carol) Beardslee, Mark Anderson and Mike Anderson; brothers, Delbert (Charis) Mach and David (Gwen) Mach; sisters, Georgia Roebuck, Goldie (Vern) Krivanek, Glory Scheibe and Sherrie Humpl; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Lisa Mach.

Memorial may be directed to the cancer fund at the Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club #200.

