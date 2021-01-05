Diane Bell

Diane Louise Bell
September 15, 1947 - December 20, 2020
Diane Louise Bell, 73, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bellwood Cemetery with Pastor Dan Spearow officiating. Memorials may be given in care of the family.
To meet Diane was to like her, to know Diane was to love her, for God's love radiated through her. She brought joy wherever she went, her instant smile and laugh were infectious.
Diane was born to Wilda Mae (Peters) and Royal Z. Vondracek on Sept. 15, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska. Diane grew up in Schuyler, Nebraska, where her father was a Phillips 66 petroleum distributor. She attended Schuyler Public Schools, graduating in 1965. In school, she participated in Girl Scouts, Pep Club, in choir as performing in the “Sound of Music,” was a member of the Sweetheart Ball Court, served as class officer and was a candy striper. Diane attended Wayne State University in 1965/66 then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska.
On Sept. 10, 1966, she married David M. Bell of Bellwood, Nebraska. The couple moved to Maryville, Missouri, where her husband taught at Northwest Missouri State College. In the summer of 1967, they moved to East Lansing, Michigan, where her husband resumed graduate studies at Michigan State University. While there, Diane worked for the university first in the veterinary clinic then for the Department of Economics as the clerk in charge of the 1970 edition of the Michigan Statistical Abstract. In 1972, the couple moved to Springfield, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., then in 1975 to Westfield, New Jersey (just outside New York City) and in 1982 to Germantown, Tennessee to pursue career opportunities. In 1970, Diane began her full time career as a mother, being fully engaged in the development of their children, Zane Christopher (1970), Audree Elizabeth (1973), Sydney Michael (1975) and Brant Ashley (1977).
Diane was not just a participant in activities -- she usually ended up in a leadership position. She was a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, coordinated the Youth Mission Auction and served as an Elder and a Stephen Minister. She was the PTA president at Dogwood Elementary School and on the PTA Board for Germantown High School. She had various leadership roles in the children's sports clubs, including coaching soccer. Diane was on the successful election committee for Germantown Mayor Sharon Goldsworthy.
In 2006, Diane was diagnosed with a progressive brain disease that affected her voluntary muscles. Fortunately, it did not affect her excellent memory and cognitive ability. But, year by year, her ability to use her arms and legs declined, also reducing her ability to eat and speak. Initially, most people were not aware of her reduced abilities. Frustrating as this disease was, she never complained and maintained her love and enthusiasm for life, family, friends and faith. She continued to engage in activities until it became impossible. She never lost her sense of humor and continued to be a joy and blessing for those near her.
Diane is survived by her brother, Roy; her husband, David; her children, Zane (Lauren) Bell, Audree (Evan) Saltmarsh and Sydney Bell; and four grandchildren, Sophie and Wyatt Bell and Madison and Owen Saltmarsh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Brant; and her sister-in-law, Sandy (Roy) Vondracek.