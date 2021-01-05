Diane Bell

Diane Louise Bell

September 15, 1947 - December 20, 2020

Diane Louise Bell, 73, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bellwood Cemetery with Pastor Dan Spearow officiating. Memorials may be given in care of the family.

To meet Diane was to like her, to know Diane was to love her, for God's love radiated through her. She brought joy wherever she went, her instant smile and laugh were infectious.

Diane was born to Wilda Mae (Peters) and Royal Z. Vondracek on Sept. 15, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska. Diane grew up in Schuyler, Nebraska, where her father was a Phillips 66 petroleum distributor. She attended Schuyler Public Schools, graduating in 1965. In school, she participated in Girl Scouts, Pep Club, in choir as performing in the “Sound of Music,” was a member of the Sweetheart Ball Court, served as class officer and was a candy striper. Diane attended Wayne State University in 1965/66 then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska.