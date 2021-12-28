Donald Medinger

Donald E. "Don" Medinger

March 17, 1929 - December 18, 2021

Donald E. "Don" Medinger, formerly of rural Bellwood, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Due to the concern for spreading COVID, the family has requested private services to be held. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Presentation Catholic Church in Marietta with the Rev. Mike Ventre, Celebrant. Committal in the Church Cemetery.

Donald E. "Don" Medinger was born March 17, 1929, on the family farm at rural Bellwood, Nebraska, to Emil and Agnes (Ronkar) Medinger. He attended District #3 school at rural Bellwood and graduated from Marietta High School in 1946. On Jan. 25, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Irene Eller at Presentation Catholic Church. They lived and farmed the Medinger "home place" north of Octavia. Don was a lifelong farmer and a member of Presentation Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to dances with Irene. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to make wooden puzzles, birdhouses, yard art and could fix anything.

Don is survived by his daughter, Diana (Galen) Kehrli of Schuyler; sons, David (Jan) of Bee, Dennis (Betty) of Lincoln and Duane of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Sue Medinger of Seward; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Wilfred (Marietta) Medinger of Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene (Oct. 25, 2019); children, Donna, Daniel and Donald J. Medinger; and grandson, Mark Medinger.

Memorials to the family for future designation.