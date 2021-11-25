Doris Sindelar

November 24, 1946 – November 17, 2021

Doris Sindelar, 74, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler with celebrants, Rev. Jairo Enrique Congote and Deacon Bill Schlautmann. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Chapel. Visitation continues from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following in the Church Fellowship Hall.

Doris was born Nov. 24, 1946, in West Point, Nebraska, to Fred and Beatrice (Kment) Brazda. She attended Fisher School and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1965. On Sept. 30, 1967, she married Eugene F. Sindelar at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Together they owned and operated Gene's Restaurant in Schuyler for 30 years.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, cultivating plants, listening to country music, playing Rumicube and watching sporting events. She had a distinctive laugh, pleasant smile and a kind word for everyone. She derived much joy from watching her children, grandsons and extended family grow.

Doris is survived by her husband of 54 years, Eugene Sindelar of Schuyler; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly (Brett) Hanson and grandsons Cooper and Kyler, all of Omaha; daughter, Theresa Sindelar, Lincoln; son, Jefferey (Polly) Sindelar, of Estes Park, Colorado; sister, Arletta (Steve) Volkmer of Schuyler; and many relatives and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Beatrice; and twin sister, Diane.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.