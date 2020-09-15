Dorothy Krejci

February 14, 1937-September 14, 2020

Dorothy was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Schuyler, to Earl and Gladys (Mentzer) Trofholz. She attended Schuyler schools and graduated from Schuyler High in 1954. She loved her school days and was very active in her class. Following graduation, Dorothy moved to Lincoln and was employed by firms in the insurance industry. This is where she met Ron Krejci, also from Schuyler but three years older. They were united in marriage on March 25, 1956, in Schuyler, and enjoyed a very active life. Ron received an Army Commission and served tours in Texas and Germany, with Dorothy at his side. On their return to the states, they lived in Neligh, Schuyler and Lincoln. Ron had ownership in the First State Bank of Hickman, and Dorothy owned and operated an insurance agency in the bank building for 10 years, eventually selling the business to the bank.