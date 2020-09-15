Dorothy Krejci
February 14, 1937-September 14, 2020
Dorothy Krejci, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home in Lincoln, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery, with lunch following at the Schuyler Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation
Dorothy was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Schuyler, to Earl and Gladys (Mentzer) Trofholz. She attended Schuyler schools and graduated from Schuyler High in 1954. She loved her school days and was very active in her class. Following graduation, Dorothy moved to Lincoln and was employed by firms in the insurance industry. This is where she met Ron Krejci, also from Schuyler but three years older. They were united in marriage on March 25, 1956, in Schuyler, and enjoyed a very active life. Ron received an Army Commission and served tours in Texas and Germany, with Dorothy at his side. On their return to the states, they lived in Neligh, Schuyler and Lincoln. Ron had ownership in the First State Bank of Hickman, and Dorothy owned and operated an insurance agency in the bank building for 10 years, eventually selling the business to the bank.
She was a wonderful wife and mother, adjusting to each move with grace and contentment. She was involved in the PEO, taught Sunday school and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was also a masterful bridge and gin player. Dorothy had a love of people and was always ready to make new friends and welcome them into her life. Her faith and grace involved her in church affiliations and above all, Bible studies with other believers.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband, Ron of Lincoln; one brother, Larry Trofholz of Washington state; son, Jeff (Tami) Krejci of Lincoln, and three daughters: Rhonda (Terry) Novak of Neligh, Joni (Steven) Winger of Yuma, Colorado and Rebecca Krejci of Lincoln. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Krejci, Lindsey (Ed) Kaiser, Jerad Krejci, Lauren (Tanner) Huckabee, Kelsey (Jared) Lehar, Taylor (Beau) Linebach and Jaden Winger. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gladys Trofholz; granddaughter, Karissa Mae Novak; and four brothers: Earl Jr., Kenny, LeRoy and Jerry Trofholz.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler
