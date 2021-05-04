Dorothy Oltmer
February 5, 1936 - May 1, 2021
Dorothy Oltmer, 85, of Schuyler, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at david place in David City.
A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation was held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Committal is in the Schuyler Cemetery.
Dorothy has a special place in the hearts of many and has left us with memories to cherish. Her excitement and care in creating memories with family and friends will be fondly remembered.
Dorothy Hashberger was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Schuyler, Nebraska, the third of five children to Cecil “Ed” and Margaret (Johnk) Hashberger and is known to many as “Sis.” On June 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Laurn Walter Oltmer, and they made their home in Schuyler, parenting two children: Teresa and Laurn, Jr. They shared a marriage of 47 years before his passing in 2001. In 2009, she moved to David City to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
At age 17, Dorothy started her extensive teaching career at rural schools in Colfax and Butler counties and created great experiences for her students. After retiring, she used her teaching skills to instruct others in citizenship and ESL. Dorothy was a member of the ADK organization of teachers. She was a great believer in the importance of reading.
Dorothy loved entertaining and had food enough to feed an army. Her kolaches, apple strudel, pork roast with sauerkraut and dumplings, and Grandma Hash's spaghetti were always enjoyed. Dorothy loved to give to others and holidays were a big affair, from gifts at Christmas to popcorn balls at Halloween.
Dorothy was a collector of piggy banks and many of different shapes and sizes were found in her room over the years. She had a great adventure to Australia in 2005. She enjoyed gardening and having her hair fixed by Loretta Horner.
One of Dorothy's favorite pastimes was playing cards with family. She also enjoyed Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Eugene) Andel of David City, Nebraska, and Laurn, Jr. (Kay) Oltmer of Indianola, Nebraska; sister, Patricia Miranda of Sierra Madre, California; grandchildren, Jenny, Ryan, Katie, Shawn, Adam, Eric, Laura, Matthew, Holli, Cara and Bailey; 28 great-grandchildren, and many other family members, former students and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laurn Oltmer; and siblings, Billie Jean Hathaway, Ronald “Bud” Hashberger and Richard Hashberger.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.