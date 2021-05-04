Dorothy Oltmer

February 5, 1936 - May 1, 2021

Dorothy Oltmer, 85, of Schuyler, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at david place in David City.

A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation was held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Committal is in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Dorothy has a special place in the hearts of many and has left us with memories to cherish. Her excitement and care in creating memories with family and friends will be fondly remembered.

Dorothy Hashberger was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Schuyler, Nebraska, the third of five children to Cecil “Ed” and Margaret (Johnk) Hashberger and is known to many as “Sis.” On June 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Laurn Walter Oltmer, and they made their home in Schuyler, parenting two children: Teresa and Laurn, Jr. They shared a marriage of 47 years before his passing in 2001. In 2009, she moved to David City to live with her daughter and son-in-law.