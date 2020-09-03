Duane Clatanoff

In June 1952, Duane married Doris Risch of Howells at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Howells. They were blessed with three sons: Dwight, Clark and Craig. Always active in church, Duane served as a church elder at St. John's Lutheran Church in Seward, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kingsville, Texas, and Catalina Lutheran Church in Tucson, Arizona.

While living in Wayne, Duane took flying lessons and became a private pilot, which led him to purchasing his own plane, one of which was a Cessna that he enjoyed flying and would use in conducting his real estate business.

Opportunities arose for his serving the communities in which he lived. While in Seward, he served on the Seward City Council and the local Airport Authority. After moving to Kingsville, he served four years as President of the Kingsville Council of the Navy League, became a National Director and member of the Maritime Committee and President of the Texas Navy League. He also served on the board of the local Spohn Hospital in Kingsville.