Effie Vavricek

December 29, 1923 – May 26, 2021

Effie Vavricek, 97, formerly of Schuyler, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m., all at the church. Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and Mass. Interment will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine Social Hall. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Effie Ann (Sindelar) Vavricek was born on Dec. 29, 1923, on the family farm in Colfax County to Bohumil F. and Lena (Pojar) Sindelar in the Tabor area south of Howells. Effie was educated at District #37, graduated from Howells High School in 1941 and attended Midland College to become a teacher. She taught in rural Colfax County schools for five years before she was married.