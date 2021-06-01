Effie Vavricek
December 29, 1923 – May 26, 2021
Effie Vavricek, 97, formerly of Schuyler, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m., all at the church. Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and Mass. Interment will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine Social Hall. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Effie Ann (Sindelar) Vavricek was born on Dec. 29, 1923, on the family farm in Colfax County to Bohumil F. and Lena (Pojar) Sindelar in the Tabor area south of Howells. Effie was educated at District #37, graduated from Howells High School in 1941 and attended Midland College to become a teacher. She taught in rural Colfax County schools for five years before she was married.
Effie married Adolph L. Vavricek on June 12, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tabor south of Howells. They were married 59 years before Ady died in 2005. Two sons were born to this union- Paul and Dean Vavricek. During their marriage they farmed together north of Schuyler on the Vavricek family farm raising cattle, hogs, and chickens and growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
Effie was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Mother Cabrini Study Club, the Little Flower Altar Society and the Grandview Extension Club. Effie was a very social person who enjoyed baking, charity work, vegetable gardening, growing flowers, playing cards with family and friends, doing crafts and writing letters. Effie and Ady enjoyed having fun bar hopping to sell tickets for church raffles and also enjoyed traveling to several countries worldwide. Effie wrote, “Through the years there have been good times and some bad. But the good times far outweigh the bad.”
Effie is survived by her sons, Paul (Luann) Vavricek and Dean (Jalaine) Vavricek all of Schuyler; five grandchildren, Philip (Chere Moon) Vavricek of Schuyler, Karen (Ned) Bagniewski of Bennington, Kristin Vavricek of Schuyler, Jenny (John) Gruber of Omaha, and Brian (Cori) Vavricek of Schuyler; nine great-grandchildren, Reagan Vavricek, Kayli, Addison, Allision, and Axel Vavricek, Elicia and Evan Gruber, and Calin and Kaia Bagniewski; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adolph L. Vavricek; great-grandson Korbin Vavricek; brothers Bohumil V. Sindelar, and Herman D. Sindelar; sister Madge Sindelar, and sisters-in-law, Alvina Sindelar and Colette Sindelar.
Memorials can be directed toward Divine Mercy Parish, Colfax County Senior Center, or Family Wishes for later designation.