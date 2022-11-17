Elaine Ehlers
April 1, 1936 - November 7, 2022
Elaine Ehlers, 86, of Schuyler, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Memorial service is at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Friday until service time. Private family committal at a later date.
Elaine Ehlers was born April 1, 1936, in Schuyler to William and Caroline (Dietrich) Dunker. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church. She attended Schuyler schools and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1953 and worked for the telephone company. She married Duane Ehlers in 1955 and they had three children, John, Dawn and Sally. She then worked at BDs in Columbus before relocating to Blackfoot, Idaho, in 1973 where she worked for the state hospital and later taught life skills to the handicapped. She retired and returned to Nebraska in 2009 to spend time with her family. Elaine enjoyed sewing and quilting, gardening, cooking, fishing and camping and, most of all, time spent with family and friends. Her specialty was making holiday goodie trays for everyone.
She is survived by her children, John (Kathy) Ehlers of Octavia, Dawn Griffith and Sally (John) Kramar of Schuyler; two brothers, Gordon Dunker of Blair and Bob (Virginia) Dunker of Schuyler; five grandchildren, Angie (Marcus) Siebken, Kristina (Ryan) Strong, Melissa (Shane) Chase, Josh (Heather) Griffith, Austin (Kayla) Griffith; 10 great-grandchildren, Haden, Ian, Lakelyn, Keaton, Mia, Maverick, Tyler, Leighton, Landon, Connor and one due in February; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Laurance Dunker; sister, Mary Jane Van Heufeln; granddaughter, Michelle Ehlers; two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Nadine Dunker; brother-in-law, Elmer Van Heufeln.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements