Elaine Wacha

July 6, 1935 - May 21, 2022

Elaine was born on July 6, 1935, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Arnold J. Jonas and Irma C. (nee Schulte) Jonas. She grew up on a farm in Schuyler, Nebraska, where she enjoyed the simple life with her family while attending a one-room (8 grades) country schoolhouse. She moved to town and lived with her beloved grandmother Tillie until she graduated at the age of 16, in 1952, from Schuyler High School. This is where she met the love of her life, Kennith Wacha. Elaine's fondest memory of high school were the Saturday night dances at the local Oak Ballroom to iconic bands like Glen Miller Orchestra. Ken and Elaine were reunited after Ken's distinguished Navy military service and were married on Jan. 14, 1956. They live in Omaha, Nebraska, where Elaine worked for the Mutual of Omaha until the births of their four children. Ken's promotion in May 1969, moved the family to Cedarburg, Wisconsin, where they resided for over 50 years. Elaine joined the EST Company, in Grafton, Wisconsin, in 1971, where she worked as an executive secretary until her retirement after 28 years, in 1999. Elaine enjoyed many adventurous years of travel both domestic and abroad including an occasional casino, road trip. There was nothing in life that meant more to Elaine than her family. She was an amazing cook and seamstress. If you are the recipient of a “BANNEY” you know her passion was to make everyone, feel safe and warm. Many donations to a variety of charities over the years gave her purpose. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Her gentle grace was evident to all who knew her. She was a sweet, kind, caring, funny, loving woman of God.