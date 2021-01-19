Ellen Glanzer

As newlyweds, Ellen and Harlan relocated to Fremont, where Ellen taught at Trinity Lutheran School. After the birth of their three children, and finally settling in Norfolk, Ellen taught at Christ Lutheran School for 25 years, primarily in the kindergarten classroom. Her teaching career spanned 32 years in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, touching countless numbers of students' lives. After her retirement in 1998, she continued her education vocation, serving as Sunday School Superintendent for Christ Lutheran Church for eight years.

Ellen was a Madison County Master Gardener. She served as the organization's president, wrote columns on gardening that were published in the Norfolk Daily News and created the unique Biblical Garden located at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk. When her children were young, she was active in Wonder Workers 4-H Club as a leader and teacher. She was an active member of the Concordia Guild and a regular choir member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Ellen remembered all the children she taught through the years and was always delighted to keep in contact with them as they continued their education and became adults with their own families.