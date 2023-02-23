Elsie Fern Stecki

August 19, 1932 - February 15, 2023

Elsie Fern Stecki, 90, of Rogers, Nebraska, passed away Wed, Feb. 15, 2023, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska. She was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in Octavia, Nebraska, to Samuel and Frances (Milligan) Evans.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Jairo Congote officiating. A parish rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. all at the church. A funeral luncheon will follow mass in the parish hall with burial taking place at 1 p.m. at Edholm Cemetery in rural Linwood.

Elsie grew up in Octavia and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1950. After graduating she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and worked at Mutual of Omaha. She was introduced to Joe Stecki and immediately fell in love. They were married on Aug. 29, 1955. She raised six children and lived in several different locations while her husband traveled working on the Union Pacific Railroad. They finally settled in Rogers, Nebraska, in 1967 where they made their home.

Elsie was a member of the St Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, and was deeply involved with prayer groups. She was a longtime member of the Eagles Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed canning, sewing, reading and crocheting. Closest to her heart were her grandchildren and her deep faith in God which she shared with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Ed (Nikki) Stecki of Corinth, Texas; daughters, Lucy (Mark) Hahn of Omaha, Mary (Perry) Tompkins of St Joseph, Missouri, Laura (Don) Heins of Clarkson and Barb Gabel of Rogers; sisters, Rita Beam of McPherson, Kansas, and Bev Garcia of Dixon, Illinois; grandchildren, Zach Stecki, Mallory (Jared) DeWald, Teresa (Anthony) Maly, Stephanie (Joel) Stjernholm, Stacy (Travis) Brewer, Marissa Heins and Jose, Chris (Stephanie) Gabel, Lance Gabel and Haley (Nathan) Boyce; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Stecki; son, Mark Stecki; grandchildren, Mark Jr Hahn and Ian Heins; and sister, Merna Danaher.

Memorials can be directed towards family wishes.

Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.