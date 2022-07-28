Emerson Cernin

Emerson Anthony Cernin

November 20, 1945 - July 22, 2022

Emerson Anthony Cernin, 76, of Omaha, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church. Interment with military funeral honors will be at Schuyler Cemetery.

He was born Nov. 20, 1945, at Columbus, Nebraska, to Emerson J. and Libbie (Hejtmanek) Cernin.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Cernin of Omaha; sons, Paul A. Cernin (Reza Enchayan) of Los Angeles, California, Patrick J. (Mi Hui Wee) Cernin of Peachtree, Georgia, and Philip D. Cernin (Andrew Kubitschek) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; granddaughters, Jing Ning Amaile Cernin and Sophie S. Cernin-Enchayan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Arlene Brdicko and Doris Nebola.

Memorials may be given in care of the family.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, is in charge of the arrangements.