Emily T. Knapp

March 8, 1927 – November 26, 2021

Emily T. Knapp, 94, of Schuyler passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at David Place in David City. Emily's daughter Betty Henggeler joined her in death on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a long battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Emily has been cremated and due to her daughter Betty's battle with COVID, Emily's family encourages everyone in attendance for the visitation and the mass please wear a face mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Henggeler and Emily Knapp will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Family greeting friends will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. all at St. Mary's. Lunch will follow mass at St. Mary's Social Hall and burial of ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page beginning 10 minutes prior to service facebook.com/SvobodaFH/

Emily T. Juva was born on March 8, 1927, on the family farm near Clarkson, Nebraska, to Frank and Tillie (Molacek) Juva. Emily attended rural schools through eighth grade until she was needed at home to help on the farm. She married Lumir Houdek and five children were born to this union. Lumir later passed away as the result of an automobile accident in 1959. Emily later married Steve Knapp on Jan. 21, 1974, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Emily worked hard raising her five children especially after the loss of her first husband and worked to always provide for them. Emily loved her children and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the Colfax Senior Center (particularly playing bingo), listening to polka music, playing rummy, tuning in to watch Wheel of Fortune and she always looked forward to daily family updates from her check-in phone calls with her children. Emily could always be found with an infectious smile on her face and will always be remembered for lighting up any room.

Emily is survived by her children: Dennis Houdek of Lincoln; Donald Houdek of Schuyler; and Janet (Earl) Koch of Norfolk; son-in-law, Ronald Henggeler of Schuyler; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lumir in 1959; second husband, Steve in 1986; daughters: Arlene Houdek; and Betty Henggeler (Dec. 11, 2021) ; and great-grandson Carson Schuster.

Memorials can be directed towards the Schuyler Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

