Eugene Horak

Eugene (Gene) James Horak

May 7, 1936 - January 9, 2023

Eugene (Gene) James Horak, 86, of Parker, Colorado, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after an extended illness.

A rosary will began at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Ava Maria Catholic Church in Parker, Colorado.

Gene was born May 7, 1936, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to James and Emma Horak. After completing high school he entered the Air Force for four years. In 1960 he married Joan Beasley and then started his 42-year career with Lockheed Martin. While with Lockheed Martin Gene, Joan and their five children lived in Arizona, Arkansas, Washington, Colorado, Florida and Louisiana. If it went into space, Gene likely left his mark on the hardware.

He and Joan loved to travel to see their children and grandchildren throughout the United States. Gene enjoyed six decades of going to the Bronco games and was even lucky enough to attend two Super Bowls. He enjoy gardening and yardwork. Gene also spent time keeping his antique clocks ticking.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Horak; his children, Edward of Centennial, Colorado, Sharyl (Dan) Meendering of Dothan, Alabama, Sheila Bardel of Tampa, Florida and Michael Horak (Kari Loing) of Anoka, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Emma Meendering of Birmingham, Alabama, Sara Meendering of Auburn, Alabama, Brandon Bardel of Tampa, Florida and Finn Horak of Anoka, Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Horak; his sister, Margaret Horak; his daughter, Michele Horak; and other missed family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Porter Hospice Residence at 5020 E Arapahoe Road, Littleton, CO 80122; who cared so compassionately for Gene during his final days.