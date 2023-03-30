Eunice Lorene Woods

1927 – 2023

Eunice Lorene (Bailey) Woods, 95, of Omaha, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Kracl Funeral Chapels in Schuyler with the Rev. Jerry Kracl officiating. Her final resting place will be at Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler.

She was born on July 20, 1927, to Claude Dell Bailey and Gladys Mary (Wigington) Bailey in Schuyler, Nebraska. Eunice was raised and schooled in Schuyler and she graduated from Schuyler High School with the class of 1945. She met the love of her life, Frank Robert Woods, and they were later married in 1947 at Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler. Eunice and Frank made their home and raised their three sons in Schuyler. She was a lifelong resident of Schuyler and she had worked at Dudek's Department Store for many years.

Eunice enjoyed her bridge club, coffee at the Top Notch with girlfriends, volunteering on Election Day, watching Husker football, “Fox News,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Yellowstone” and “All My Children.” She also very much enjoyed eating out at Johnnies Steakhouse, dancing together at the Oak Ballroom, traveling the state together for Frank's Shriner related gatherings and attending several of the National Readi-Mix Concrete Association conventions with him as well.

She was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler and the Order of the Eastern Star Ruth Chapter #119 in North Bend, Nebraska.

Eunice is survived by her three sons: Curt (Judy) Woods of Denver, Colorado, Jeff (Michelle) Woods of Urbandale, Iowa, and Scott (Deb) Woods of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Donna Nantkes of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Rita Krca of Papillion, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gladys Bailey; husband, Frank Woods; two brothers, Jay and Robert Bailey; and her sister, Delzell Javorsky.

The family suggests memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home or the Schuyler Golf Club.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net www.robyfuneralhome.com and Kracl Funeral Chapels, 1622 F St., Schuyler, NE 68661 (402) 352-8700 kracl@revbluejeans.com www.revbluejeans.com