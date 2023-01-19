Florence Stevenson

March 8, 1931 - January 11, 2023

Florence Stevenson, 91, of Richland, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler. Visitation was at 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler and continued on Saturday one hour before the service at church. Committal was in Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska. Lunch was in the church fellowship hall following committal.

Florence Marie (Abraham) Stevenson was born on March 8, 1931, to John and Ida (Legler) Abraham.

She attended grade school at District 8 and attended Schuyler High School graduating in 1948. While in high school, Florence lived with various families working for her room and board. After graduating in 1948, she began her teaching career. She taught at District 6, District 8, District 16 and District 12 which was in the village of Richland. She taught all subjects and was janitor at the schools. Florence attended Midland College in Fremont during the summer months.

On June 28, 1953, she married Ward J. Stevenson Jr. in the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The couple lived their entire married life on a farm north of Richland. The land was acquired by Ward's grandparents, R.D. Smith in June of 1889 and March 1902.

Florence and Ward served as sponsors for the rural youth of Colfax County. During summers, Florence worked at Camp Luther preparing and serving meals to the many campers. She worked on the election board in Richland, was a church elder, a deacon, was an officer of the United Presbyterian Women's Organization and was an usher at church. She received a certificate for being a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler.

She was a member of numerous clubs: Happy Circle, Fair Acres Extension Club, Starlighters and Golden Keys Extension Club. She played in many card clubs including Canasta, Sheephead and Bridge.

Florence was the Richland correspondent for the Schuyler Sun from 1970 until 2020. She volunteered at District 1 Richland while her sons attended. Her enjoyment in life was her seven grandchildren, preparing family meals on holidays, baking kolaches, rolls and pies. She also enjoyed sending cards and letters to many relatives and friends for all occasions.

She is survived by her three sons, Daniel (Suzanne) Stevenson of Columbus, Kenneth (Denise) Stevenson of Richland and Thomas (Julie) Stevenson of Aurora; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Riley, Emily, Zachary, Jordan and Madison; sister, Elaine Abraham of Schuyler; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Abraham of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and two brothers-in-law, Carroll Ebner and Theilen Stevenson of Columbus.

Preceding her were her parents; husband, Ward in 2010; brothers, Donald Abraham in 2007 and Alden Abraham in 2019; three sisters, LaVerna Abraham in 1955, Eleanor Moural in 2004 and Joyce Svasek in 2016; and in-laws, Richard (Izetta) Best, Marilyn Stevenson and Arlene Ebner.

Memorials are family choice.