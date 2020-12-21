Francis Svoboda

November 23, 1933 - December 18, 2020

Francis Svoboda, 87, of Schuyler, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation with no family present is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. A parish rosary will be recited at 9:30 Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required for those attending the rosary and mass. Services will be livestreamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Military honors will immediately follow the mass. Interment will be at the Omaha National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials can be directed towards the Benedictine Mission House.

Francis was born in Schuyler on Nov. 23, 1933, to Amos and Gertrude Svoboda. He retired as the publisher of the Schuyler Sun in 1999. He was a third-generation newspaper man.

In 1955 following his graduation from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a degree in journalism, he joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Lexington in the Pacific. During his 21 months in the service, he worked in the public information office aboard ship and was co-editor of the ship's newspaper.