Frank Kasal

Frank H. Kasal

June 18, 1928 - April 23, 2022

Frank H. Kasal, 93, of Rogers, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Services are at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Sarah Gengler. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. One hour additional visitation before service at the church on Saturday. Military honors and committal at Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church fellowship hall.

Frank was born on the family farm on June 18, 1928, to Frank and Adele (Krula) Kasal and baptized at Bethlehem Chapel Presbyterian Church. He attended Dist. 11 grade school and graduated from Schuyler High School before attending the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture.

After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, in Japan and Korea, he returned to farming in Colfax County. On Jan. 31, 1959, Frank was united in marriage to Phyllis Koch at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek. Frank enjoyed farming, raising cattle and visiting with family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kasal of Rogers; daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Richtig of Hesston, Kansas; Kathleen Kasal of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Kristin (Jeffrey) Vavricek of Omaha; Karlyn (Marc) Cherry of Tucson, Arizona; and Karmen (Brian) Daake of Beatrice; grandchildren, Heidi (Christopher) Piszczek, Mackenzie (Baylie) Richtig, Meredith Sulentic, Madeline Vavricek, Matthew Vavricek, Christopher (Chelsea) Cherry, Colin Cherry, Samantha Daake, Lauren Daake and Colten Daake; two great-grandsons, Bennett and Brooks Piszczek; and sister-in-law, Norma Koch.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Adele Kasal; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter J. Koch, Dayle and Dolores Kallweit, Richard and Elaine Freudenburg and Hugo Koch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the First Presbyterian Church or the Schuyler Cemetery Association.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.