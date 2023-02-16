Frank Sramek

Age 92

Memorial service for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Frank passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Sramek of Stanton; sons, Mike (Vicky) Sramek of Valley and Terry (Carol) Sramek Sr. of Omaha; three grandchildren, Mikaela (Alan) Wills of Columbus, Terry Sramek Jr. of Omaha and Nate Sramek of Columbus; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann (Del) Pavel of Schuyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

