Frank Vrba

Frank J. Vrba

April 10, 1927 - February 10, 2022

Frank J. Vrba, 94, of Schuyler, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Seward Hospital in Seward.

Services were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler. Visitation was 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. Additional visitation was one hour before service at the church. Committal Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska. Lunch was in the church fellowship hall following the committal.

Frank J. Vrba was born April 10, 1927, at Schuyler, Nebraska, to Frank W. and Anna (Abraham) Vrba. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1944. On April 5, 1951, Frank was united in marriage to Ann Marie Krejci at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. Three children were born to this union. Frank was a lifelong farmer north of Schuyler. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas, and always enjoyed taking the "back roads" when traveling. Frank was an avid dancer and enjoyed going to many dances. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Western Fraternal Organization, Schuyler Eagles Club and also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He is survived by his children, Victoria (Rich Beck) Jorgensen of Overland Park, Kansas, Frank R. (Cindy) Vrba of Seward and Roberta (Mike) Seda of Albion; four grandchildren, Tracy (Jeff Miller) Vrba, Tyler (Sarah) Seda, Kristen (John) Kampfe and Britany (Dan) Wondercheck; four great-grandchildren, Julia and Tessa Seda and Claire and Owen Kampfe; brother, Allan Vrba of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie; his parents; in-laws, Jerry and Elsie Krejci; and an infant sister.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.