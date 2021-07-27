Frank Vrzak
May 7, 1934-July 18, 2021
Frank Vrzak, 87, of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Schuyler, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. – 7p.m. on Wednesday July 21, 2021, with a Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 7 p.m., all were held at the church. An additional viewing was held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021. Lunch followed immediately at the St. Mary's Social Hall. Interment with military honors was at Holy Trinity Cemetery at Heun at 1:30 p.m.
Frank Charles Vrzak was born on May 7, 1934, to Frank L. and Jerusha (Jonas) Vrzak at Howells, Nebraska. He attended grade school at District 11 and graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1952. Frank served in the U. S. Army from 1957 until 1959. On May 23, 1961, he married Bernadette Gaughen and they had two daughters, Mary Jo and Jackie.
For several years Frank worked as a meat cutter before taking on his life dream of being a farmer. His family was extremely important to him, and he took great pride knowing that his daughters were strong and independent. Frank loved attending Cornhusker football games, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
Frank is survived by his wife, Bernadette, of Schuyler, Nebraksa; two daughters Mary Jo (Jon) Muehlich and Jackie (Brant) Hamaker; two grandsons Kaleb Tye of Los Angeles and Cole Hamaker of Lincoln, Nebraska; granddaughter Sarah Spellbrink of Grand Island, Nebraska; and his brother-in-law John Stuebinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Nancy Vrzak, and Colleen (Vrzak) Stuebinger.
Memorials can be directed to Family Wishes for later designation.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.