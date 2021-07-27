Frank Vrzak

May 7, 1934-July 18, 2021

Frank Vrzak, 87, of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Schuyler, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. – 7p.m. on Wednesday July 21, 2021, with a Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 7 p.m., all were held at the church. An additional viewing was held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021. Lunch followed immediately at the St. Mary's Social Hall. Interment with military honors was at Holy Trinity Cemetery at Heun at 1:30 p.m.

Frank Charles Vrzak was born on May 7, 1934, to Frank L. and Jerusha (Jonas) Vrzak at Howells, Nebraska. He attended grade school at District 11 and graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1952. Frank served in the U. S. Army from 1957 until 1959. On May 23, 1961, he married Bernadette Gaughen and they had two daughters, Mary Jo and Jackie.