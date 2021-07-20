George Blum

George D. Blum
April 15, 1934- July 12, 2021
George D. Blum, 87, of Hooper, Nebraska passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Heun Catholic Cemetery, rural Clarkson, Nebraska.
George was born on April 15, 1934, to George and Bessie (Janousek) Blum in rural Clarkson, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm near Clarkson. On June 14, 1955, George married Elaine A. Vanek in Prague, Nebraska. George and Elaine farmed row crops, raised hogs, and milked dairy cows their whole life. He also worked at the ASCS office around 15 years while farming. They retired in 1995 and moved to Schuyler, Nebraska.
George worked for the Fuel Mart in Schuyler, Nebraska, where he enjoyed visiting with the farmers and customers. Shortly after Elaine passed away in 2000, George moved to Fremont, Nebraska, and lived in Stanton Towers, where he was an active member in their community club becoming tenant of the year.
In George's younger years, he was a 4-H leader and coached youth basketball. He continued his mentoring with his grandchildren and attended many games over the years. George loved to garden after retiring from farming. He also enjoyed playing cards and watching sports.
George was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Larry) Huisman and Sandy (Gary) Liekhus; sons, David (Deb) Blum, Donald (Bonnie) Blum, Dale (Jane) Blum, George (Jody) Blum, and Darryl (Connie) Blum; and sister, Judy (Larry) Anding; 29 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; sister, Dorothy (Lad) Vondra; and grandchildren, Anthony Blum, Josh (Heidi) Huisman; and great-grandchildren, Brevin Blum, Jaymasin Lykens and Nova Huisman.
Memorials in George's honor are kindly suggested to Hooper Care Center and the Heun Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences and livestreaming may be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.