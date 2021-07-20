George Blum

George D. Blum

April 15, 1934- July 12, 2021

George D. Blum, 87, of Hooper, Nebraska passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Heun Catholic Cemetery, rural Clarkson, Nebraska.

George was born on April 15, 1934, to George and Bessie (Janousek) Blum in rural Clarkson, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm near Clarkson. On June 14, 1955, George married Elaine A. Vanek in Prague, Nebraska. George and Elaine farmed row crops, raised hogs, and milked dairy cows their whole life. He also worked at the ASCS office around 15 years while farming. They retired in 1995 and moved to Schuyler, Nebraska.